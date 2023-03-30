A series of community events are being held throughout the spring season at Niagara County Community College. All events are open to the public and will take place at the Sanborn campus unless otherwise stated.
• TODAY — NCCC’s Faculty Resource Center for Academic Excellence will host a free presentation, “Sapere Aude: The Role of Expertise in Human Debate” by Dr. Fabio Escobar. It will take place at 3:30 p.m. in Room E-140. At this discussion, Escobar will discuss value of expertise within contemporary public dialog, drawing evidence from such disparate sources as philosophical debates and social media clashes. His presentation will examine the definition of reality, recount the historical role of expertise in determining what reality really is, and consider what happens when trust in experts disappears.
• SATURDAY — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office will host a free community Easter egg hunt beginning at 1 p.m. The event will take place outside in lot 4. Guests can park in lot 3 or 5 for easy access to the event.
• APRIL 4 — NCCC Associate Professor John D Strong will present “Purposeful Competition,” a discussion which focuses on people striving with one another to support environments of excellence, mutual dependence, and risk-taking toward a more intentionally purposeful existence. The lecture is free and will begin at 12:30 p.m. in room E-142.
• APRIL 5 — A job fair for those in the hospitality and culinary industry will take place at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, 28 Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• APRIL 19 — An Indigenous people’s celebration will take place in NCCC’s Learning Commons. Participants can experience traditional food, music, and even a painting class with members from the Tuscarora Nation from 12 – 5 p.m. Following the celebration, the NCCC Cinephiles Club will screen Secret Path, an animated feature written by Gord Downie of the Tragically Hip. The film tells the story of Chanie Wenjack, a 12-year-old Anishinaabe boy who was forcibly removed from his family and sent to a residential school 400 miles away. Facing abuse and cultural assimilation, Chanie fled the Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School in an effort to make the journey back home.
• APRIL 19-22 — The talented students of the NCCC theatre department will present First Date. This hilarious musical is about a casual blind date that turns into a sidesplitting, high-stakes dinner in a New York City restaurant. Show times are at 7 p.m. on April 19, 21, and 22. Two matinees will run on April 20 at 12:30 and April 22 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. Senior and veteran tickets are $5. All performances will take place at the Arts & Media Theatre.
• APRIL 25 — NCCC will host another job fair, however this time it will take place within the Learning Commons of the Sanborn campus. In addition to plenty of job recruiters from a variety of industries and skill levels, the event will offer assistance with resumes, networking tips, and other career-focused information.
• MAY 6 — NCCC’s annual International Film and Animation Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the Arts & Media Theatre. The event is free and brings together filmmakers, animators, actors, and enthusiasts from across Western New York and beyond. Guests will experience continuous screenings of finalists’ films, displays, exhibits, workshops, and more. This year’s keynote speaker is Gregory Lambersome, director of nine feature films, author of 15 published books, and co-founder of the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival. In addition, the College will honor Chris Cosgrave of Cheektowaga, recipient of the 2023 WNY Filmmaker of the Year award.
