The Niagara County Community College campus will seem like a mini-United Nations during the 25th NCCC Film & Animation Festival, which takes place on Saturday in the Arts and Media Theatre and other spaces in F-Building.
The event is a showcase dedicated to Western New York and international filmmaking and includes the screening of dozens of short films, panel discussions, movie trivia contests, live music, informational promotions, autograph sessions, and the awarding of monetary prizes in a number of best film categories, including for works created by NCCC students and other Western New Yorkers.
Bob Borgatti, professor and coordinator of the college’s digital media and animation programs, said that movie submissions were received from across the U.S. and Canada, as well as Italy, France, Germany, Japan, Greece, Chile, Iran and New Zealand. He was clearly enthused by the attention paid to the festival and the energizing selection process.
Borgatti emphasized that metro Buffalo-Niagara is a burgeoning film center, with the building of two major movie production studios in the development stages, including one by Niagara Falls native Matt Fleckenstein, a multiple Emmy Award nominee. Fleckenstein will participate in the festival through a 1 p.m. Zoom talk titled: “How to Get Started (and Thrive) in the Animation Industry.” Fleckenstein is a writer and producer for such television series as “iCarly,” “Victorious,” and “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn.”
Borgatti said that “we want to build the film industry in Western New York, including Niagara Falls, and the way to do that is to show people that you can stay in the area and create films and TV. We also want to prove to content makers in Los Angeles and New York that Buffalo-Niagara has the state-of-the-art facilities to help them make it happen.”
Two horror movie actresses, Lynn Lowry and Debbie Rochon, are speaking as well as participating in a panel discussion. Lowry will be screening three short films she’s made, including “Mindflip – The Prequel” (11 a.m.), followed by a question and answer session. Rochon is the festival’s keynote speaker at 3 p.m.
Both women will take part in the “Filmmakers Forum” (2 p.m.) which will also include two well-known Buffalo movie personalities, writer-director Greg Lamberson and visual effects artist Chris Cosgrave, as well as a Q & A session. At 11:30 a.m., Rochon will give an acting workshop titled: “Horror Acting 101: Don’t Be Scared!”
Another workshop will see area actor Bob Bozek (“Marshall,” “Cold Brook”) speaking about “Improvisation Techniques for Film Auditions & Scenes” (1 p.m.). Talented make-up artist Maria Friend is delivering a hands-on special effects talk called “Dark Fantasy, Gore, & More” (2 p.m.)
The “WNY Filmmaker of the Year” award will be presented to Lockport’s Sam Qualiana. The director, writer, producer, and actor’s directing works include the features “Snow Shark: Ancient Snow Beast" and “The Legend Of Six Fingers.”
The NCCC Film & Animation Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the school’s Sanborn campus at 3111 Saunders Settlement Road. The day’s events are free and open to the public.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
