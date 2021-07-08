The old song says “Love is lovelier, the second time around.” That seems to hold true for a Niagara Falls couple who have been newlyweds twice.
Jim and Lynn Perry of Niagara Falls were high school sweethearts. They met at Trott Vocational High School as freshmen in 1969, when he was a rebel in boots and she was a pretty blonde in penny loafers. They were married on June 16, 1973.
He was studying electricity and a guitarist in a band, but when the Vietnam War broke out he enlisted in the Army Reserves. The couple was eventually stationed in West Berlin, Germany and that’s where the first of their two daughters, Dominica, was born. When they finally got home to Niagara Falls, their second child, Joanna, was born.
The Perry’s divorced in the late 1990s when Jim was having trouble at his job at Goodyear as a human resource director. He had taken it really hard when he had to lay off about 400 people at the company. His 30-year marriage to Lynn didn’t survive. Remarkably, they stayed friends through his second marriage and her long-term relationship with another fellow but when his marriage and her relationship ended amicably the Perry’s friendship stood them in good stead. They had never stopped talking to each other, Lynn said, and when both were single they began dating again.
In the time that elapsed, Lynn continued her job working as an RN in surgery at Buffalo General, where she comforted nervous patients. Jim did a stint at the city Water Board. And these days, he’s running for city council.
Not long ago, they decided to marry, again and exactly 48 years later, in the same church — which was once Sacred Heart Church but is now True Bethel Baptist Church — and at the exact same time as their first wedding, 1 p.m., they said their vows for a second time.
It started out being a simple event, so simple that Lynn planned to wear a black dress. She joked to her maid of honor about that dress, “I could wear it to the wedding, I could wear it to his funeral, I could wear it to dinner.”
Angela McArthur, her original maid of honor in the same role again, insisted they go to David’s Bridal, where Lynn enjoyed telling the salespeople she was getting married the very next day. She ended up choosing a more traditional white dress for the service and though she hadn’t planned for a bouquet either, a bunch of flowers from Sam’s Club did the trick. A small dinner was held afterward at the Como Restaurant where Lynn had once worked as a waitress.
The couple is grateful for what has been restored to them. “Every night we hug and kiss each other goodnight,” Lynn said. “We still hold hands.”
“She makes me,” Jim joked of the hand holding. They both laughed at his words.
Instead of a “honeymoon,” which they’re still planning, they helped to organize the Trott Vocational High School All Classes Reunion being held this weekend. Both have been involved in the planning of the sold-out three-day event, where about 300 people are expected to celebrate the high school where the Perrys first met, a place the couple said, where everyone felt like family.
Life seems to have come full circle for the Perrys. Lynn, ever the romantic, was certain of one thing she and Jim would do when they return to the school Saturday to pose for a giant group shot.
“We are going to hold hands on the front lawn,” she said.
