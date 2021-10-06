Middleport duo won '21 Adirondack Canoe Classic

MIDDLEPORT — Dan Vanderwalker’s love of the wild and canoeing is acquired, but it is a legacy he happily passes on to his son, Todd.
Dan, 67, and Todd, 40, recently won the three-day, 90-mile Adirondack Canoe Classic race from Old Forge to Saranac Lake.
The Adirondacks have always been a special place for the Vanderwalker family. It's where Dan hunts deer and bear.
“I’ve been going to the Adirondacks every year since I was 11 years old,” he said.
Dan was 24 when he first started canoeing. He won the Lockport Canoe Classic three years in a row, and when he entered the Adirondack Canoe Classic, he won first place three years in a row, with partner Kurt Knisley of Hartland the first and third years and Greg Denzel of Lockport the second year.
Todd takes after his father when it comes to canoeing, and in 2019 he entered the Adirondack Canoe Classic with his daughter FaithAnn, winning first place in their class.
The race was canceled in 2020 due to Covid, but this year, in July, Dan and Todd made the decision to enter the race again.
Todd had been hopeful to compete again and even entered and won a 10-mile Round the Mountain canoe race in the spring with his son David, a junior at Medina High School. He thought he might not be able to enter the Adirondack race because FaithAnn had just left for college and David had athletic commitments. Then he talked to his dad.
“It was the Fourth of July and Todd knew I wanted to race again,” Dan said. “We started training and spent the summer building up our endurance.”
Dan lost 30 pounds during training, when he and Todd both paddled, walked and ran two to three times a week.
Todd’s goal was just to be able to complete the race and create memories.
But not Dan. He said if he was doing it, he was “in it to win it.”
The race took place Sept. 10-12 and started with 238 boats. Twenty-five boats did not complete the course.
Competitors race canoes and kayaks in various classes of size, style and number of paddlers, ranging from one-man canoes or kayaks to war canoes that could hold multiple paddlers. The age of paddlers is also a consideration.
Competitors are thus advised by organizers through the Northern Forest Canoe Trail: “... be prepared, mentally and physically. The 90-miler is a back country race. When on the course you are often miles away from immediate medical care or rescue. The weather can be very hot or very cold, and wind is almost always a factor. There are mile-long portages, big open lakes, twisty beaver-dammed streams and shallow rivers with so many twists and turns it is hard to keep track of where you are.”
Despite this advice, the Vanderwalkers were not daunted.
Todd’s wife Alicia was their pit crew, following them with her vehicle to supply nourishment and take pictures along streams or from bridges. She met them at portages to provide SIS supplements and electrolyte drinks during the day, and at night she made high protein dinners for them.
Each night they stayed at a different campground on the route, and Alicia shuffled them from one place to the next each day. On that Saturday she even borrowed a local resident’s canoe to get out to the duo to give them fresh drinks, gel packs and sports bars as they paddled by so they would not lose momentum paddling toward shore, as there was no portage in the area.
Dan noted whenever they had to travel through a portage, it was Todd who carried the canoe. Throughout the race, Dan sat in the rear and Todd in front. Typically, the paddler in back steers the canoe and controls its direction, while the one in front is usually the stronger paddler.
“It was a weekend filled with memories, wild and windy weather in which several boats capsized and, in the end, a legacy that continues with Dan and Todd taking home first place,” Alicia said.
Dan noted that when he raced in Lockport, one of his wins was by one second. In their recent race, he and Todd won by 11 minutes.
Todd hopes to get his son David to do the Adirondack 90-Miler after he graduates.
Todd also has a goal to compete next year in the famed Cooperstown to Bainbridge race, covering 70 miles in one day.
“This race is part of the pro circuit,” Dan said. “This features the ‘best of the best.’”
