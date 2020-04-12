Mental health Mental wellness despite isolation 

Today is Easter Sunday and the fifth day of Passover, both spiritual holidays typically celebrated in happy gatherings of friends and loved ones. However, in these challenging times, that will not be possible for many.
During this time of COVID-19, all the changes in our daily lives are tough enough to deal with, but it’s likely even harder on holidays which in the past have been filled with beloved traditions for so many of us.
COVID-19 has caused a ripple effect that is unsettling, impacting our lives in ways we probably had not considered and lasting longer than many of us would like to tolerate. Some of us may find ourselves physically distant from others, concerned, grieving, and scared.
While some are using these days at home to spend more time with family, read, catch up on their favorite TV show or start a project, others may find their mental health and physical health deteriorating, and they may long for a sense of normalcy.
On holidays, it can be even more unsettling.
The inability to be with others on these days may cause stress, sadness and sometimes even anger in those who may already be worrying about money, jobs and their own health and the health of their loved ones.
As a licensed mental health counselor, I guide people to develop, enhance and maintain good mental health despite the challenges life presents, and also how to improve relationships and take care of others while not losing sight of how to take care of oneself.
Here are some tips to help those who are missing out today on family traditions and seeing loved ones:
1. HAVE MEANINGFUL INTERACTIONS: Consider how you can have meaningful interactions. Perhaps schedule a time to connect over the phone and if you have video capability on your computer or phone, try to use it. Or ask if someone can explain it to you if you don’t know how. It may be easier than it looks.
2. TELL LOVED ONES HOW YOU FEEL: Whether talking by phone or in video, tell your friends and family how you feel, that you miss them, that you love them, and acknowledge one another’s feelings. During these trying times we need and we deserve to take care of ourselves, have connection with others, to share our feelings and needs, and to remind ourselves other’s may respond and react differently than ourselves. It is important to remind ourselves that we individually may handle stress differently and that our differences may unconsciously balance one another.
3. SET ROUTINES: Although there is uncertainty, it is with certainty that we have to take care of ourselves at home. It is important to have a routine. Routine helps keep our body’s and mind on track, have expectation and familiarity. Consider and decide what time you want to start and end your day, stick with daily hygiene even though there may be nowhere to go. Consider your appetite and setting routine times you would like to enjoy your meals.
4. TURN OFF THE ELECTRONICS: Consider how watching the news and scrolling through social media affects you and from that decide how often and when you choose to watch and read.
5. USE ELECTRONICS TO CONNECT: Consider those in your life you would like to connect with and schedule a time to catch up and check in with one another. If you have a device that allows video enjoy real face to face interaction with your friends and family. Maybe schedule a time to connect over the phone and have a cup of coffee with one another. If you have friends who enjoy reading perhaps have a book club and schedule times to discuss the book over phone and video.
6. GET OUTSIDE: Although it is important to follow ‘social distancing’ requirements it is equally as important to breathe in fresh air whether this be a walk outside or opening a window.
7. CREATE A SPECIAL SPACE: For those who are staying home with other family members, consider choosing a place in your home where you can schedule to have time to yourself to spend however you please.
8. MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELING: If you’d like to talk some things over with a mental health counselor, contact your health insurance company for guidance or conduct an internet search of counselors who offer phone and online counseling sessions.
9. FIND JOY: Choose to do more of what you enjoy and decrease what you need less of.
10. FOLLOW THE GOLDEN RULE: Last but not least a special reminder— treat others as you wish to be treated.
Brittany Bennett is a licensed mental health counselor from Niagara Falls who will be writing a regular column on mental health issues for this newspaper. Please send your questions to Brittany Bennett at bbennettlmhc@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.