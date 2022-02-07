LOCKPORT — Since October, the Dale Association has hosted “Memory Cafe” a couple of times a month for those coping with dementia and their caregivers. Inspired by the success of the same-named program at the Amherst Senior Center, Memory Cafe in Lockport is a place for caregivers and their loved ones to socialize, relax, listen to music and enjoy a meal.
Music is a key to Memory Cafe, according to Robert O’Connor, development director of the Dale Association. Music can aid in memory retention generally, and studies suggest therapeutic benefits for people battling dementia.
“This isn’t necessarily the assumption of ‘memory’ meaning something to do with dementia. Memory is more about the fact that it’s the music, and remembering the past through music,” O’Connor said.
Each session of Memory Cafe lasts one hour. During the drawn-out Covid pandemic, it’s precious time for the participants who, generally speaking, don’t get out much since they’re more vulnerable to the virus. O’Connor said he’s pleased to see The Dale Association giving Memory Cafe participants a reason to leave the house and something to look forward to.
“This particular population is more afraid than most populations, as far as getting together in larger groups,” O’Connor said, “but the attendance for this has been really good, and it’s getting better. I love that.”
“We’ve had some people come back who haven’t been here in a while, and have come back for lunch and dancing,” added Gretchen Doty, Lockport Senior Centre director. “Seeing people get up and dance to a song, couples that wouldn’t normally get up and dance to something, that was a really nice thing to see.”
The next session of Memory Cafe is scheduled for Wednesday, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Live music is by Robin Grandin, 2021 Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inductee. The meal is Valentine’s Day-themed. Advance reservations are necessary; call 716-433-1886.
