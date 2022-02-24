Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center celebrated Black History Month on Wednesday with a community program focused on health, wellness and faith.
Organizers said the event featured powerful and thought-provoking speeches from Dr. Alicia Scott, Cynthia Jones; and Co-Pastor Celestine Booze.
Dr. Scott serves as a member of the Medical Center’s hospitalist staff and kicked off the program by discussing multiple factors, such as education, environment and misinformation, that impact the African American community when it comes to their mental and physical health.
Following Dr. Scott was Cynthia Jones, who serves as the chief educational administrator at Niagara Falls High School. Jones provided a sermon on the current state of our youth focusing in on how society is responding, the challenges they are facing, and the importance of restoring their faith.
Concluding the program was Co-Pastor Celestine Booze of Potter’s House Christian Community Church.
Booze seamlessly tied together health, wellness and the importance of faith by stressing the need for rest, exercise, and prayer.
In addition, the program featured a moving rendition of “Life Every Voice & Sing” by Gregory Lee, special projects coordinator at Memorial, and prayer by Memorial’s Vicky Wideman, director of Health Home and Sandra Palmer, spiritual care provider.
