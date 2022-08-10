The Paul Robeson Theater located at 350 Masten Ave. was the perfect “intimate” venue for singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur Marsha McWilson.
Yao Kahlil Newkirk was MC for the “affair” for the 2020 Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame awardee. “I’m so honored to sing for you this evening,” she said with a smile.
The stage set resembled a classy nightclub with roundtable and side seats for VIP guests. A ceiling chandelier was accented by two candelabras on each end of the set.
McWilson began the evening with a variety of songs from her Gospel roots including: “Lean On Me,” “Oh Happy Day,” “Mary Don’t You Weep,” “How I Got Over” and while off stage sung an a’cappella version of “Yes Jesus Loves Me” joined by her on stage son Cameron. “I taught him that song when he was 7 years old,” she proudly said.
Floors vibrated as the audience stomped their feet and clapped their hands reminiscent of a traveling church revival while McWilson sang the choir, solo rendition of “God Is Trying To Tell You Something.” A heartfelt moment was experienced by all when she dedicated “Amazing Grace” to Brenda Cunningham who recently lost her husband Melvin Cunningham.
“I am going to have a musical experience with you,” and the evening was just that as McWilson reflected on her song “Balance” which she performed for Tyler Perry. He was so impressed that he chose her, from among 3,000 entrants, as the winner of the 2017 Tyler Perry Movie Search Challenge. He also gave her an acting role on the acclaimed “If Loving You is Wrong” cable TV series. She told stories of other life-changing moments then took us to the “Hole in the Wall,” and gave us “Down Home Blues,” spending our “Last Two Dollars,” making us “Crazy.” “Tennessee Whiskey” was artfully changed to a song about decadent desserts and we danced to “Tell Momma” and “Let it Roll.”
Other artists included: songwriter, producer, sound engineer Cameron Connor performing his hit “Suga Kream,” gospel artist Marchon Hamilton, Carlos Morgan, and Yao Kahlil Newkirk. Interpretive dancer Jacqui Cherry performed as McWilson sang “Summertime” off stage.
McWilson was tearfully surprised when Mayor Byron Brown declared July 29, 2022 as Marsha McWilson Day in the city of Buffalo.
