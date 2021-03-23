“Agriculture is our wisest pursuit, because it will, in the end, contribute most to real wealth, good morals and happiness." — Thomas Jefferson
Generations of Bob Hall's Lockport farming family would undoubtedly agree with our third president.
“I feel really good. I think my dad would be proud of me,” Hall said on Friday, looking out south over the dozens of apple trees and open farmland that have been in his family since the late 1800s.
A large portion of the Hall farmland (104 acres) in the Town of Lockport has been sold recently to Catholic Health to make way for what will become the new, $37 million Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital. Construction is slated to begin this year and is projected to be up and running by early 2023.
“My dad passed in 2018 at the age of 95. He knew something was going to happen here,” said Bob Hall, who will continue to reside at his Ruhlmann Road home together with his wife, Debbie, on about 10 remaining acres of land, including a modest apple orchard.
“I looking forward to being a good neighbor to them. I'm excited as much as they are about this project,” Hall said.
Bob's great-grandfather, John Hall, purchased the farm in 1885, though John's son, William “W.T.” Hall, was the first to settle on the Ruhlmann Road property, having purchased it from the owner of the nearby stone quarry. In its prime, Lockport's historic “Hall's Apple Farm” featured 40-plus acres of apple trees alone.
Ownership of the property transferred down by generation through John Hall's family, until eventually Bob, now 68, took over running the farm since his early 20s. He's lived and farmed here his entire life, the son of John and Arvilla Hall. Bob's older brother, John “Jack” Hall and sister, Debbie, still reside in Lockport.
The Hall's purchased their own cider press in 1953 and have been selling their popular beverage ever since. They also sell all kinds of cookies, cakes, treats and sweets in their Hall's Apple Farm Store on Ruhlmann Road, which they plan to continue to run.
“We aren't going anywhere,” Bob Hall said. “We're keeping about 10 acres of land and this little orchard. Hall's Apple Farm is still going to exist. The store is still going to be operated by the family. I can still get up everyday and see the sunrise and the sunset just like I always have.”
Bob and Debbie Hall have four children living in Lockport, William, Nathaniel, Abigail and Rebecca.
“We've been stewards of the land for five generations,” Bob Hall said. “We look forward to Catholic Health and the new Lockport Memorial Hospital being stewards of the land into the future.”
