Love at the Lewiston Market

My name is Cole Collins. Alongside my sister, Rachel Collins, owner of Bake and Supply, we have been full-time vendors at the Artisan Market over the past four summers since its inception back in the summer of 2018.
Over the past couple of years, and most recent weeks, we have heard and witnessed firsthand some of the struggles the market has faced with regards to others utilizing the park alongside us, and what appears to be push-back from the Village of Lewiston. My sister and I felt compelled to show our support in any way we could and on behalf of the market.
From our understanding, the presence of the Artisan Market in Academy Park is being treated as a nuisance or being unfairly targeted. Please allow us to share our experience so anyone with concerns can see the other side of the coin and gain an understanding of what the Artisan Market in Academy Park has meant to us, not to mention the regular patrons.
Rachel started as a full-time vendor with her baked goods at 22 years old. She was working retail at the time and took a leap to assess how the general public would receive her product while exploring the feasibility of turning her lifelong passion for baking into a career.
As the first season progressed, we could tell we were a part of something special and were so glad for joining in. Each Saturday the number of market patrons increased and you could feel the roots of this market digging into Academy Park while developing the identity it has today. The same can be said for each subsequent season leading up to the current one. By year three, Bake and Supply was able to sustain itself as a business just from the business on Saturday mornings in Academy Park alone. To say we are grateful is truly an understatement. What a blessing it has been for us to spend our summer Saturdays in Academy Park. We are in no position to speak on behalf of other vendors; however, I can assure you will hear similar sentiments echoed if you were to ask them about their experiences as well.
Aside from the benefit to vendors and their respective businesses, l'd like to share a story of how special the market in Academy Park has become to us for another unexpected and unintended reason.
I have been volunteering to help my sister since day one just from a place of being a big brother who wants the best and is invested in familial well-being. During the first season, I met a woman and her two small children who were there for the exact same reason - to help her younger brother grow his coffee roasting business. I wasn't surprised by this one bit. That's just how folks are around here- always willing to help and do what's right without looking for any personal gain. lt makes me proud to live here.
I spent Saturday mornings in Academy Park that first summer getting to know all the vendors and building relationships as it is such a laidback and inviting atmosphere, the PERFECT atmosphere for families to come and start their weekend in a healthy way or even a comfortable setting for someone to have their first date. It's just THAT KIND of energy. I recognized this immediately. With one trip to a farmer vendor for a bouquet of wildflowers and the next two summers of courting the aforementioned woman helping her brother just as I was helping my sister that woman is now my wife. Those small children are now my not-so-small children who previously did not have a father figure present. We welcomed a child of our own last summer and are expecting another right around the corner. lf you don't believe me, come see us with smiles ear-to-ear on any given Saturday morning in Academy Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
I only share the fairy tale that has become my life to help you better understand how much of an overwhelmingly positive impact this market's presence in Academy Park has been to so many. I feel luckier than most, however, every last market goer will agree. We hear countless times each weekend how the location of the market and the environment it brings facilitates so much joy and happiness for all. The countless memories created, the rampant laughter and all the relationships built all have their roots in Academy Park. We appreciate Lewiston for allowing this to take place and would be so grateful for the continuance of this market for years to come.
Cole Collins is Ransomville resident and vice president of the Ransomville Fire Department.
