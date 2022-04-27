Lockport. For some a place a place to settle. Raise a family. Make a career. For others it’s a place to depart from.
Departed from, but never forgotten.
Lou Rosati, a retired doctor of pathology, resides in Mesa, Arizona, but has never forgotten the Lockport he knew of the ‘40s and ‘50s. He’s written two non-fiction books about Lockport, and is currently putting together a novel featuring a fictional Lockport as the new home for a much-besieged Italian immigrant.
Rosati isn’t the only Arizona transplant though. He’s neighbored by another Lockport native who left the city for the warmth of Phoenix, but who also can’t get Lockport out of his head.
“I was working in Buffalo, having just graduated Buff State, and my father was living in Arizona and invited me down for summer break,” Joe DiPastena said. “I had just had one of those long winters, like the one you guy’s have now, and there were blue skies … I got back, I gave my two weeks notice and drove back and I’ve been out here for over 30 years."
After visiting his hometown again in 2019, DiPastena was inspired to create 12 posters about Lockport.
And the rest is history.
DiPastena said that Rosati contacted him and bought one of his posters. Then when Rosati had finished writing his book, “A Boy in Abruzzo,” he contacted DiPastena again to do the cover.
Abruzzo is a region in Italy, where both Rosati and DiPastena’s family lineage spring from.
“As far as this story goes, it’s based on a true event (during World War II),” Rosati said. “… It starts in the last three months of 1943 in Abruzzo and picks up 10 years later in the United States and Canada. … It’s a three-section novel. … There’s just a lot of memories and ideas that I blended. … Italian culture, the food.”
Other connections between the two Lockportians were discovered as well. Rosati had known DiPastena’s oldest brother, Floyd, and were best friends through high school. He said it was a great time to be alive and in the city.
“Lockport was phenomenal,” Rosati said. “When I was a kid growing up, it was wonderful. Downtown was the core of the city. If you wanted to see somebody you just walked down Main Street. When I was growing up, first it was the West End then we moved to Niagara Street and that’s where I spent all my junior high and high school years.”
Rosati thought DiPastena’s captured what he remembered about his hometown upon putting together his novel, he knew he was the one for the job.
“I liked his work when I saw it in the Union-Sun & Journal, that’s how I knew he was out here,” Rosati said. “So, I said, 'Look at this! He’s captured some of the things we all remember! The iconic images of Lockport!' and so I bought a poster based on that. … When I got this idea, I knew I had to make a cover for my book. I thought of Joe. I told him what it was about and he came up with three or four options. … I like the cover because you look at the cover and it tells you what the story is about.”
Rosati's other books are called "Men of Steel" and "My Winning Season." DiPastena's artwork can be found at 705market.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.