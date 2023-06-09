Michelle Marcotte, Lewiston artist and author, will launch her children’s books ‘Will Evie Ever Lay An Egg?’ and ‘ABC Vegetables — Abécédaire des légumes’ and ‘Chase That Polar Bear Out of the House! with a free book party at the Lewiston Public Library at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
All children and their adults are invited to the book reading accompanied by chicken- and vegetable-inspired activities, loot bags and book sales. The library is located at 305 S 8th St. Lewiston.
‘Will Evie Ever Lay An Egg?’ is about a child who is raising five chickens. When one chicken, Evie, doesn’t develop at the same time as her peers, the child’s encouragement and empathy helps Evie, who does eventually lay a beautiful blue-green egg. This book teaches about the power of encouragement and empathy — and also about backyard chicken breeds. It was illustrated by Seema Haider of Ottawa, Canada.
‘ABC Vegetables – Abécédaire des légumes’ is a reversible English and French book, two books in one, about common and uncommon vegetables intended to help language learners of all ages. It was written in English and French by Michelle Marcotte and Joël Beddows and illustrated by Michelle Marcotte.
‘Chase That Polar Bear Out of the House’ invites an adult and child to take an imaginary or actual activity walk through the house, yard, forest and pond learning a new exercise, animal and color on each page. It was illustrated by Vancouver Island outdoor educator and artist Annely So.
Marcotte is a well-known local painter who also writes and illustrates books for children. She is the organizer of the River Region Artists Studio Tour, this year on July 23, and was the coordinator of the 2020 Vision Women Artists of Western NY exhibit at the Castellani Art Museum in 2020.
For more information on Marcotte visit www.michellemarcotte.com and www.michellemarcottebooks.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.