Niagara Pride's WNY LGBTQ+ Health and Wellness Fair is taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today inside the main gym at Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunder Settlement Road, Sanborn. Last year’s event was postponed due to COVID-19.
Saturday's WNY LGBTQ+ Health and Wellness Fair coincides with national LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week.
Members of the LGBTQ+ community are encouraged to speak openly about their health needs with their providers and in turn medical, mental health, and addiction community service providers are encouraged to examine their services to ensure that their programs are LGBTQ+ affirming, that providers are educated on the unique health needs to LGBTQ+ patients and consumers, and that their practices are embracing of diversity.
The more than 30 vendors at this year’s fair include: Alzheimer’s Association of WNY, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Cancer Services Program, Child Advocacy Center of Niagara (Safe Harbour), Eastern Niagara Hospital System, Elderwood Health Plan, Evergreen Health Services, Fidelis Care, GLYS, Horizon Health Services, Housing Opportunities Made Equal, Mental Health Association of Niagara County, MOCHA Buffalo, Niagara County Department of Health, Pinnacle Youth Services, Planned Parenthood of Central and WNY, Red Cross, Save the Michaels, Tobacco Free Roswell Park, WNY Transformation Counseling & Consulting, and many more.
For more information on Niagara Pride, Inc. contact them at info@niagarapride.org or at (716) 298-7656. Their website is www.niagarapride.org and you can follow Niagara Pride on Facebook for updates on all their events and services.
