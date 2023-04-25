Niagara Falls is known as one of America’s first hydroelectricity centers, yet the man who helped bring it here has only recently been recognized for it.
Francis Lestingi, co-founder of Buffalo Niagara Nikola Tesla Council Inc., will give a presentation on how Tesla brought AC power to Niagara Falls. He will also go into Tesla’s early life, his association with Thomas Edison, Westinghouse Electric, other individuals who helped make it happen, and his other ventures after Niagara Falls.
“It is one of several that we are giving this spring and into the fall,” Lestingi said, also a professor emeritus of physics and history of science at SUNY Buffalo State. The presentation will feature hundreds of images, photos, and graphics.
A major figure in bringing hydroelectric power to Niagara Falls, AC power generators Tesla developed were used because it is capable of traveling hundreds of miles. The Edward Dean Adams Power Plant, located at 1501 Buffalo Ave., utilized canals diverting water from the Niagara River to power the turbines used to make electricity.
The power plant started operations on Aug. 26, 1895. Over a year later, it became the first to achieve large-distance long-distance electric transmissions when electricity generated there powered Buffalo on Nov. 16, 1896.
The plant would be in operation until 1961 when it was replaced by the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant in Lewiston, running on the same principle of falling water turning a turbine. The Adams Power Plant Transformer House, the only remaining structure from the plant, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975 and designated a National Landmark in 1983.
The Buffalo Niagara Nikola Tesla Council is a non-profit group working to provide acknowledgement for what Tesla did in the area. The group is responsible for Nikola Tesla Park in Buffalo, the Tesla coil sculpture in North Tonawanda, and adding information panels to an existing statue of him in Niagara Falls State Park.
“This is the area where it all happened, an no one knew about it,” Lestingi said.
The council conducts other lectures focusing on different parts of Tesla’s life.
This talk will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St. in Lewiston. It is free and open to the public.
