LEWISTON — The Historical Association of Lewiston will present “Full Circle: The Amazing Journey of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St.
The idiomatic phrase, “what goes around comes around” is often used to warn of an impending comeuppance for one’s transgressions. But in the case of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel, which opened to much fanfare over Memorial Day weekend of this past year, the application is quite literal.
Constructed in the 1920s in North Tonawanda, the amusement ride entertained countless riders, weathered both storms and storage and has now returned home to take its place as one of the latest jewels in the region’s revitalization.
Its incarnation resulted from a combination of vision and craftsmanship. And nearly a century later, new visionaries and craftspeople have preserved this remarkable artifact as part of a multi-faceted initiative that has ensured its ability to entertain and educate for years to come.
The adventures surrounding this unique regional artifact will provide the focus for historian Douglas DeCroix’s latest presentation for the Historical Association of Lewiston.
In his program Doug will share details about the amusement ride’s history as well as the multifaceted effort to restore it back here in Western New York.
A familiar presenter to HAL members, DeCroix currently serves as the Executive Director of Western New York Heritage, Inc., the not-for-profit publisher of Western New York Heritage magazine. He holds degrees in history from the University of Illinois and Miami University of Ohio, and achieved Doctoral Candidacy status at Bowling Green State University.
A native of Chicago, DeCroix came to Western New York in the early 1990s. Since then, he has made significant contributions to numerous nationally-aired historical documentaries produced by WNED-TV and The History Channel.
He oversaw production of the three-volume commemorative series on the War of 1812, published by Western New York Heritage, and was one of the scholars selected to contribute a chapter for the Routledge Handbook of the War of 1812, published by the Taylor & Francis Group in late 2015.
For his contributions to regional history, DeCroix was selected to receive the prestigious Owen B. Augspurger Award by the Buffalo History Museum in October 2015. He continues to collaborate with a variety of cultural and educational organizations, working to celebrate the region’s rich history while seeking creative ways of bringing that history into the classroom and into the lives of the region’s inhabitants.
This community event is free and open to all, refreshments will be served. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone must wear appropriate facial coverings. Hand sanitizer will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.