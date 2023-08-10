Based on their art, Chris and Jessica Goodenbury are not two people you would expect to have much in common. Chris takes photos of abandoned, decaying buildings while Jessica makes small, detailed sculptures of animals.
But together, the Rochester couple has made a life out of creating their art, appearing at this weekend’s Lewiston Art Festival for the first time.
“Growing up, I didn’t think you can do it,” Jessica said, having spoken to students at Irondequoit Middle School about what being a professional artist is like. “I would hear the starving artist trope. That’s not true at all.”
The two previously worked for Richards and West, a Rochester jeweler, for 10 years. Jessica was originally going to continue her education as an art teacher before her parents convinced her to take a job there. Chris got a job there, too when a position opened up, neither planning to be there long term.
During their employment, the two started their own side businesses, CM Goodenbury Photography and Puccoon Raccoon.
They were two of 12 employees laid off in 2014 when Richards and West lost a major contract. According to Jessica, they were only worried about their prospects for half an hour before realizing they could do their side businesses full time.
“We hit the ground running deciding it would be a good opportunity to be self-employed,” Jessica said. “Eight years now and we didn’t look back.”
Chris picked his photography up organically over time, with his first efforts of painting and drawing not particularly clicking for him. He has explored abandoned spots since he was 17, eventually picking up a camera and snapping photos wherever he went.
Using ultra-wide angle lenses, deteriorating spaces are what he takes the most photos of, specializing in churches. His use of color tinting also makes his photos look like movie stills.
“I try to take photos making you feel like you’re there,” Chris said.
Jessica’s interest in her art goes back to her childhood, with her friendship bracelets getting her into breading and wirework. She is attracted to weird animals and making them cheery, such as making figures of cute happy bats. Chris helps her with managing orders and packaging.
Jessica will often go with Chris on his exploring, finding that what he does seeps into her work adding some dark undertones.
“One thing that cracks me up is the overlap in our customer base,” Jessica said, with about half of the customers they get interested in both their projects. “A lot of our work speaks to the same people.”
As their respective businesses have taken off, Jessica finds less time to create new pieces. She did release two new animal sculptures this year, one of an axolotl and one of a frog knight.
The two of them have gone to art shows since they started, originally going throughout New York, Pennsylvania, and Michigan shows. They since decided to limit their presence to only the best shows.
“We knew some people who’ve been at Lewiston (Art Festival) for a while and figured now would be a good time to do it,” Chris said. The two also appear at the Elmwood Art Festival in Buffalo and used to go to the Allentown Art Festival.
Between the two of them, selling their work at art shows makes up 75% of their income for the year.
“I can’t believe this is the lives we lead,” Jessica said. “We’re doing better than we did when we were gainfully employed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.