Lewiston adding 'Bug Fest' to summer events

Lewiston Council on the Arts (LCA) and the Lewiston Public Library have teamed up to present a new event — Bug Fest will take place in Seneca “Bug” Park, adjacent to the library on 8th St., from 1 to 4 p.m. July 10. The rain date is Saturday, July 17.
Bug Fest will feature lots of cool, bug themed programs for children of all ages.
Pre-registration is required. More information will be available soon at www.artcouncil.org! Or call (716) 754-0166.
Bug Fest is sponsored by New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature with a Decentralization grant administered through Arts Services Initiative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.