Lewiston adding 'Bug Fest' to summer events

Ann Siejka, children’s librarian, and Irene Rylaszewski, LCA executive director, are gearing up for July 10’s Bug Fest. (Contributed photo)

Lewiston Council on the Arts (LCA) and the Lewiston Public Library have teamed up to present a new event — Bug Fest will take place in Seneca “Bug” Park, adjacent to the library on 8th St., from 1 to 4 p.m. July 10. The rain date is Saturday, July 17.

Bug Fest will feature lots of cool, bug themed programs for children of all ages.

Pre-registration is required. More information will be available soon at www.artcouncil.org! Or call (716) 754-0166.

Bug Fest is sponsored by New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature with a Decentralization grant administered through Arts Services Initiative.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you