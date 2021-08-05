LEWISTON — For more than a year, the Kenan Quilters Guild exhibition at the Castellani Art Museum has been on display without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exhibition “Gather Together: Quilting Niagara” was a collaborative effort on the part of the Kenan Center, the Kenan Quilters Guild and the Castellani Art Museum to work together prior to the shutdown. Now, with the Castellani back open to the public, people are invited to experience this labor of love.
“I was really excited to partner with both the Kenan Center and the Kenan Quilters’ Guild, as they’re a great resource for arts and culture based in Lockport and for us we’re a great resource for arts and culture based over in the Niagara Falls and Lewiston side of the county,” said Ed Millar, curator of folk arts at the Castellani. “It was a great opportunity to bring together our two institutions in these two regions to work together to develop a shared exhibition celebrating the contemporary and traditional quilt making that’s going on in our county, helping our audience connect with the Kenan and vice versa.”
The exhibition features the work of 15 artists, including Nancy Smith of the Kenan Quilters Guild.
“Quilting started as a hobby and grew into something more when I joined the Kenan Quilters’ Guild 15 years ago,” Smith said. “It took Ed’s fresh perspective to show how this traditional activity becomes a community art expression.”
Gather Together: Quilting Niagara is an opportunity to experience the talent of the Kenan Quilters in advance of their biennial Quilt Show at Kenan Center Arena in early November.
Gather Together: Quilting Niagara is currently on view through August 15. Castellani Art Museum at Niagara University Alumni Chapel, 5795 Lewiston Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and donations are accepted. A virtual tour of the exhibit can be found at www.castellaniartmuseum.org.
