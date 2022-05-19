JENNINGS: Local music acts sticking together

When Bruce Wojick announced his show at Babeville on May 11 I immediately asked my wife if she wanted to go, and she answered with a resounding “yes.” After a couple of years of full and partial shutdowns, it was a rare night out for my wife and I with one of our favorite performers.
Wojick has appeared in this column many times because he is a crucial part of the Niagara region’s musical landscape. I attended the show without the intention of reviewing it, but was so moved by the performance that I not only bought my wife a Bruce Wojick t-shirt, it inspired me to write this column.
It was an emotional evening because it was the first time I remember seeing Bruce and not being greeted by Bruce’s longtime friend and champion Rich Brown, who passed away in January. Rich not only handled many things behind the scenes for Bruce, he was an amazing ambassador and always greeted my wife and I with a huge smile and hearty handshake. In a strange and beautiful way, his presence was felt at the show.
The 9th Ward at Babeville is a wonderful venue. It’s an intimate space located in the basement of the venue, and feels like a smaller version of the iconic Cavern Club in Liverpool, England. It’s one of those rare small venues where the music is the focus, not the bar. Buffalo is lucky to have a venue like Babeville, which also has a larger room upstairs that hosts national touring artists.
Musically, I am always beyond impressed at Bruce’s professionalism and his ability to connect with an audience. There are a handful of music artists I have seen over my lifetime that I never understood why they didn’t achieve the kind of mass popularity they deserve. Bruce is on that short list along with Rochester’s Duke Jupiter and regional singer-songwriter Chris Wilson.
Bruce is always involved in multiple projects, but my personal favorite will always be his work with The Struggle. The core of the band has incredible chemistry and they make everything look easy.
It’s been a tough couple of years for the music industry, and on the national level, as each year we are seeing older artists either pass away or end their careers, and that is beginning to happen at the regional level as well.
Bruce is young enough that he has many years ahead of him, but what really made Bruce’s show at Babeville special was the inclusion of a new generation of musicians, including Bruce’s son Vito and singer Michael DeLano from 77 Stone, and Erin Hoyle, the daughter of Jeremy Hoyle, Bruce’s bandmate in The Strictly Hip.
Every region has its music scene, and it’s important that musicians work together not only to enhance that scene, they need to create opportunities for younger musicians that will strengthen and expand the cultural landscape.
Most importantly, music creates a sense of community and brings people from diverse backgrounds together, which is something we all need right now.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.