JENNINGS: Clapton in the spotlight, for good or bad

PT Barnum’s famous quote “no publicity being bad publicity,” is being put to the test by Eric Clapton. The triple Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has drawn the ire of many people this past year due to his vocal stance on COVID-19 vaccinations, but he has also found people who have supported his opinion.
The latest chapter in the Clapton saga is related to a lawsuit filed on his behalf against a German widow who was selling a bootleg German CD entitled “Live USA,” on eBay which features live recordings from concerts in 1974, 1978 and 1986.
Lawsuits against individuals for violating musicians copyright are nothing new, and can be traced back to the 1920s when bootleg sheet music was cutting into artists royalties. Then there was the recording industry's well-publicized fight against home cassette taping of records, followed by a high-profile case against Napster by Metallica.
For the most part, lawsuits have targeted the bootleggers, record stores and downloading services, but a lawsuit against an individual consumer is not unprecedented. The Recording Industry of America sued a 12 year-old girl in 2003 for illegally downloading music. The family settled the case and it reportedly cost them around $2,000.
In the Clapton case, the widow was liquidating her late husband’s collection which included the Clapton boot. She had listed it on eBay for around $10, and Clapton’s legal team sent her a message requesting that she take it down. The widow refused, and one major media outlet reported that she told Clapton’s legal team to sue her. They did, and she was ordered to pay $4,000 in legal fees, which probably could have been avoided if she had just taken down the listing.
The Clapton legal team’s response was heavy handed, but the $4,000 judgement only covers legal fees, so Clapton isn’t likely to gain anything financially. If the lawsuit was meant to serve as an example to ward off other people from selling unauthorized recordings, successfuly suing a recently widowed woman is not going to win you a lot of sympathy.
Taken on its own merit, the issue of bootleg recording is a tricky one. The Grateful Dead and many jam bands have allowed the free distribution of live recording for decades. But even most of them draw the line when it comes to a third party profiting from the distribution of live recordings. Even with their liberal taping policy,The Dead have been involved in litigation over the use of their recordings.
The bigger issue may be the public’s perception of Clapton at the time of the legal action, and sadly this could create another stain on Clapton’s legacy, instead of sparking a much-needed debate on what should be considered fair use of an artist's work.
The other twist to this saga is that the bulk of the bootleg CD taken from a 1986 concert in Richmond, Virginia that happens to be one of my personal favorites. I saw Clapton on that tour, and the show captured Clapton during a creative peak. Over the years, I have owned the concert recording on a VHS tape and audio cassette and it has been widely available since it was broadcast on radio and television. It is still easily accessible on YouTube.
So while Clapton’s legal team was within their rights to sue, they probably could have avoided a lot of bad publicity, if you believe there is such a thing as bad publicity ...
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
