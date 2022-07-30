Mike Joyner said he’s never been a fearful person.
But when he was in a coma, battling COVID-19, he experienced the most intense emotions ever, particularly fear and regret, while delirious and envisioning a variety of story lines. He couldn’t tell if they were real, or not.
“The way I felt it, I felt like I lived 12 separate lifestyles in 18 days. I don’t know if that was an hour or spaced out across 18 days.”
The Homer engineer and author spent 18 days intubated and sedated in a coma in a hospital and was given a 10% chance of living. He was 61 at the time and the only health issue he had before COVID-19 was being overweight. Then he was in the fight of his life, spending 40 days in four hospitals in Cortland, Syracuse, and Sayre, Pa.
He survived COVID-19 and wrote a book detailing the images he experienced. His “Ten to Life,” published by his Joyner Outdoor Media, is now out on Amazon and Kindle.
“From what I am told by the doctor, there’s delirium and then there’s COVID delirium. … I had never heard of such a thing.”
He wants other people who’ve experienced the same delirium to know they are not alone. “You are not mental. You survived a horrific nightmare. You will heal,” he said in a preface of his book.
Joyner will do a book signing from 5 to 7 p.m. July 21 at Finger Lakes Tasting on Main Street, Cortland.
Priscilla Berggren-Thomas, a writer and director of Phillips Free Library, conducts writing workshops with adults and teens and her library has collected people’s experiences with COVID-19 called “Stories From Behind the Mask,” which can be seen on the library website. Twenty-one adults shared their experiences.
“Even though we all experienced the pandemic together, we often had very different experiences of a communal event. Coming to terms with it is tricky to talk about,” said Berggren-Thomas. “Sharing our stories and experiences has the power to increase our connection to each other and empathy for each other.”
“Writing is important, both to our ability to think and understand and also for our psychological health. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard people say, ‘I didn’t really know what I thought, until I started writing about it,’” said Berggren-Thomas.
Joyner was not vaccinated before he got COVID-19 in August, during the Delta variant period. He worked in his home office alone. In public, he wore a mask. He lives with his wife, Lee, on 138 acres. The two were very careful to not pick up the illness, self-isolating. Joyner didn’t like the politics behind the push for vaccination.
He contracted COVID. and then his wife did too. She recovered quickly. He did not.
Joyner is an author of several books on turkey hunting and is president of Joyner Outdoor Media, which publishes and markets outdoor works and does website design. That’s a side business. He’s an engineer and president and CEO of Townline Technology. He designs image sensors among other projects. “I do subcontract engineering. Most of the time it’s me being contracted to other companies.”
Joyner said he got excellent care at several hospitals. His caregivers are “rock stars.” His doctor, whom he trusts, recommended he get vaccinated. He did, not wanting a repeat of the illness.
“I had no original intention of writing a book,” he said.
But his friends said he should tackle this subject. Rob Newman, a chef working on the Ben Conger Inn in Groton, was adamant. “You need to do this,” he told Joyner.
He found he could remember in great detail his experiences in the coma, when in normal life, he can forget something that happened yesterday.
“All the senses are in play,” he said: sound, smell, sight, temperature. “Fear was a huge one, that I was being done in, or chased. When generally, I’m not a fearful person. I do the things I want to do.”
During his hallucinations, he jumped out of C130 airplanes six times, sometimes with no parachute, died eight times, was driving monster trucks. His friend, tattoo artist Josh Payne, who did a lot of his tattoos, was in his hallucinations. “He’s an adventurous person,” Joyner said.
“I was all over the world. I ended up in Indonesia, South Korea, Hong Kong, all over the United States, worked for the Navy. I could not put everything in the book. Some of it was too dark … some parts of it I will never talk about.”
He changed the names of some family members to protect them. Some hallucinations were not rational, like his wife having a multitude of babies with other men. No way. His wife is a devoted woman and is a sweetheart, he said.
Some parts were profound.
“I wake up in the hospital. I think I am conscious. I don’t know if this happened. A beautiful nurse, 20, 30, European … she’s feeding me Thanksgiving dinner. It’s a bright day. ‘What day is this?’ ‘Sept. 2.’ I went into the hospital at the beginning of August. I don’t know why I went in… She’s feeding me this Thanksgiving dinner, excellent food. She goes on and on about pumpkin pie. Best one served in the hospital. Would you like some?”
He agrees.
A week later when he was awake and aware, out of the coma, he saw the same woman in the hospital. “Oh, I met you,” he said to her. “She had never met me!” He can’t figure out how the woman made it into his vision.
While conscious and recovering, Joyner carefully went over all details in his mind. He got on the Internet to fact check. He compared real people and events and timelines to know: this did not happen, that is not true.
“You doubt everything. You might call it a hard reset,” he said.
“Since then, I have learned it’s a common experience to feel you are being chased, murdered, dark unpleasant things,” he said. “Most people won’t talk about it. They don’t want to be labeled as crazy … I have read that people get flashbacks. Mine stopped before I left for home.”
“I really feel there is something I am meant to do in this life. I don’t quite know what it is. I’ve been given a second chance. I hope I will see it,” Joyner said.
