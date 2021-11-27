After a two-year pause for building restoration, a much-loved holiday tradition will return to Lockport on Thursday when the historic Col. William Bond House becomes the setting for “Winterfest Evening.” The first brick house built in Lockport (c.1823), the Bond House will be decorated for the holidays in 19th century fashion.
Guests will enjoy tours of the house and decorations, seasonal music provided by “Another Time” (the duo of Don and Anita Harless), and hot spiced cider and cookies. Children will be able to make and take home a simple Victorian decoration.
“Winterfest Evening” is presented each December by the Niagara County Historical Society, and is open to the public free of charge (donations are gratefully accepted). This year, guests are encouraged to wear seasonal “ugly sweaters,” in memory of former NCHS President David Caldwell, who always wore one to the event.
All guests will be asked to wear face coverings (except while enjoying refreshments).
The Col. William Bond House is a National Register Home which was also owned by Jesse Hawley, whose writings inspired the building of the Erie Canal. Its furnishings reflect the early to mid 1800s, and the holiday decorations are reminiscent of the period.
