'Have a Heart' campaign celebrates our similarities

MEDINA — If there is one thing Nicole Tuohey has learned in her 30 years, it is that while people share a lot of differences, they are also alike in many ways.
Nicole and her mother Mary Lou Tuohey are taking the opportunity during March to support the Arc of Genesee/Orleans while urging people not to label others who may seem different because of disabilities.
This is the third year they have sponsored their “Have a Heart” campaign, in which they are selling frosted heart cutout cookies during Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
In promoting their campaign, Mary Lou, who owns Case-Nic Cookies, baked and decorated two forms of heart-shaped cookies: one with red frosting and the other frosted pink with a bite taken out of it. The idea is to show that while the cookies look different, they are made of the same ingredients, rolled out the same, cut the same and taste the same.
Nicole was born with Triple X Syndrome and doctors told her parents at her three-week checkup that she might never walk, talk, read, write or do math.
“As of that moment, we were determined — and she has been determined — she would not be labeled,” Mary Lou said. “Labels are for soup cans, not for people.”
Nicole is now going on 31 years of age and has done all of what the doctors said she wouldn’t do and more. She has taken dance lessons for 25 years, she plays baseball, bowls, rides a horse, swims and rides a bike. She volunteers for different events at the Arc.
“She, too, is a person, not a label, who has feelings, potential and determination,” her mother said. “She may not do things the way other people do things, but that doesn’t mean it is wrong. It means there are other ways to accomplish the same goal.”
Nicole attended the Arc’s Rainbow Preschool from age three months until five years. She currently attends the Arc’s Day Hab.
Mom and daughter’s first Have a Heart campaign for the Arc, in 2019, was very successful, according to Mary Lou. Last year’s campaign was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year’s campaign, she’s optimistic, will be better.
Case-Nic is selling Have a Heart cookies for $1 each. All of it will be donated directly to the Arc of Genesee/Orleans to support assistive programs for Arc’s clients.
In addition, Case-Nic is sponsoring a basket raffle through March 16, which has been adapted to conform with Covid restrictions. Baskets are on display in the storefront window and ticket envelopes are set on a table outside the door. Tickets are $10 per sheet of 26. To bid on baskets, fill out the form inside the envelope (using the provided pen), remove your ticket stub, put the form and your money in the envelope and slide it through the mail slot in the door.
To purchase frosted heart cookies, visit the store at 436 Main St. or call (585) 798-1676.
