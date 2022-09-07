LEWISTON — Anyone looking for real-life horror stories this autumn will not have to go far to find them.
The Marble Orchard Ghost Walks return this weekend where people can learn both about Lewiston’s history and some of the more macabre events that happened in the area. The hour-and-a-half walks take place start at 7 p.m. every Saturday starting this weekend and running through Oct. 29.
The Lewiston Council on the Arts puts the walks on as a fundraiser for the organization. They start at Lewiston’s Peace Garden, at 476 Center St., with groups walking throughout the village. From there, they go to the Frontier House, with some stories told about buildings along Center Street, then along Plain Street before finishing at the Lewiston Village Cemetery at the First Presbyterian Church.
“They include some of the more ghoulish stories,” said Irene Rykaszewski, the Lewiston Council on the Arts executive director. “It gives it a bit more of a creepy factor.”
While Eva Nicklas, the council’s artistic director, said these tours have gone on for more than 5 years, they have put on historic walking tours for 25 years, which have evolved as more stories about the area’s past are uncovered. Rykaszewski said the historic tours draw between 20 and 30 people each while the ghost walks can draw 100 people.
“One of the beautiful things about ghost walks is that anybody who comes is going to get lots of creepy stories, superstitions, and murder, real things that happened in Lewiston,” Nicklas said. “They also get a dose of history, like some of the creepy medical practices done at the turn of the century. You go home and you know you’ve had an experience.”
Local volunteers will be working every Saturday evening from September through the end of October, playing different characters throughout the tour telling different stories about Lewiston. Among them include, Marc Melzer, who is a Rodney Dangerfield impersonator who puts the audience at ease during the tour.
Along with Nicklas, who plays Sally Tyron and a witch, they include:
• Don Batalaris as a gravedigger
• Claudia Carnes as Mrs. Smith
• Anna Frankovitch as Frozen Charlotte
• Tim Henderson as Josiah Tyron
• Justin Higner Captain James Van Cleeve
• John Jacoby as Judge Sherborne Piper
• Lynda LaGreca as Nina Starkweather
• Kathryn Serianni as Catherine Hustler
• Lilu Wilson as Mary Agnes
“What I am most proud of is that we have this cast of volunteer actors who’ve given us every Saturday night in September and October to do this fundraise for the arts council,” Nicklas said.
Nicklas has also gotten compliments on how this tour was better than similar ones put on in Williamsburg, Virginia and Charleston, South Carolina. She hopes the walks make audiences laugh, cry, think, and have a good time.
Tickets for the ghost walks cost $15 for adults, $10 for Lewiston Council on the Art members, and $5 for children under 12.
