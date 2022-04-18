It doesn’t look like much. A white tent married to a food truck bears a big sign that says “Manito Taco Shop.”
Stop for lunch and Rebecca Gonzalez will greet you with a friendly smile and recommendations.
Her father Manito Gonzalez, 50, likely will poke his head out from behind the window to greet customers like old friends. He seems to have boundless energy and a warm spirit.
The father and daughter team had been working in Mexican restaurants in Buffalo for a few years when Covid hit. Rebecca, 24, already had her engineering degree from a college in Mexico. She grew up in Monterrey, about three hours from the Texas border.
“When Covid started we lost our jobs,” Rebecca explained, “so we started selling food and lunches on farms.”
At first everything was great, but it took an incredible amount of effort to rise early in the morning, make food and deliver it. As the grind and the commute began to grow old, they found a spot to park: 3958 Lockport-Olcott Road. That’s where they remain.
A patio heater under the wind-blocking tent greets customers and buffers the chill.
On the day this reporter visited, Manito leaned out the window as a food order was passed. “It is your first time, this is for you,” he said, handing out a small chocolate and a smile.
A customer asked Rebecca about their plans to move to the former car wash next door.
“I hope so,” she said, “we can’t spend another winter out here.”
This is home for them now, even if they do commute an hour daily from Depew.
“We love the people and the community,” Rebecca said. “We decided to stay here year round. We could close in the winter but most of our customers now are Americans.”
She’s not sure what her future might hold. There is that engineering degree, and she has stayed four of the five years needed on a green card to apply for citizenship. Her father is a Texas-born United States citizen.
As she chatted, Manito was out buying flooring for their brick-and-mortar eatery, which should seat about 55 people.
Rebecca is hoping for an opening timed to Cinco de Mayo, but it’s too soon to say. As it is, she and her dad arrive at the truck three hours before opening to do prep work, for example, chopping fresh tomatoes, onions and cilantro for pico de gallo.
Rebecca said that, so far, they have stayed true to her home cuisine. She recalls the day her dad took her out to eat when she first arrived in the United States.
“I was reading a menu and I was like ‘what is all this stuff?’” she recalled. “Chalupas, chimichangas, fajitas, flautas. It is good food but it is Tex-Mex. Not Mexican.”
The most popular item at Manito Taco Shop remains a well-adorned corn tortilla with brisket, chicken or pulled pork, served with mild and hot sauce and pico de gallo. With sour cream and cheese it comes to about $10.
As Rebecca pursues the legitimate path to citizenship, so goes the pursuit of the brick-and-mortar restaurant.
“We pay taxes and get permits, we do things the right way,” she explained. “If you do incorrect things, bad things are going to happen to you. Behind all of this is tons of hard work, days, months and weeks with no days off.”
Manito Taco Shop is open every day except Tuesday.
