OLCOTT — Visitors and residents to the lakeside hamlet are getting an additional, and literal, ride to the sky at the new Nanny Annie’s Corner on East Main and Lockport streets.
The new corner is made up of Big Fatty’s Bait and Tackle and Owl’s Eatery, but the big attraction – which is just down the street from the carousel mini-amusement park – is a ferris wheel called Hartz’s Folly.
Paul Hartigan, "Hartz" was his nick-name, said he was inspired to bring the attraction to Olcott simply for the fun of it.
“I came here as a kid from Lockport and we used to come down here on the weekends and there was a ferris wheel here back then,” Hartigan said. “I just thought, ‘Why not get a ferris wheel and put it down here?’ ”
Hartigan found the ferris wheel after two or three years of searching. He said he saw some “junky” ones, but didn’t want to go into a huge renovation, even if they were cheaper.
“I wanted to have some fun,” he said. “It’s kind of a hobby business. It’s only open from Memorial Day to Labor Day and it just seemed like a lot of fun.”
And Olcott is the place to have fun, he added.
Hartigan walked around Main Street greeting his neighbors. He said that there was no resistance to his idea – many were as enthusiastic about a ferris wheel joining their ranks as summer attractions as he was.
And as for himself, Hartigan was excited to be a part of the scene he first saw as a child.
“Great event last night!” he called to one of them, then started to talk about another building he owns in the area.
“Think of what you might want to do on the side of the building there,” Hartigan said. “I was thinking of doing a sort of mural with musical notes on it. You know, they have a musical score and you can blow it up real big and have notes on it?”
Really, it’s about how far you want to go into it, he said, and he was willing to take it to the limit.
“I love the beach town. I came here has a kid, but then I actually cut the grass at Krull Park for two summers and you know how big Krull Park is,” he said. “I used to walk around with sticks to pick up litter, that was the first thing you did on Monday.”
Happy to have sold stock in his old business and spend time with Connor Hartigan, his adult son, Hartigan intends to run a “parent-friendly” ride for kids and families. He took a moment to look at the fully constructed ferris wheel now sitting at the new Nanny Annie’s Corner.
“This is an Eli Bridge Ferris Wheel,” he explained as Connor got it ready to give this reporter a ride. “The guy who designed it went to the 1903 World’s Fair and saw the original ferris wheel made by a guy named Ferris. It was about 294-feet high and each car carried 30 people.”
“You’ll have a really good view of the harbor up here,” Hartigan said as the machine started to turn and lift. “I’ll ride you around then I’ll stop you at top.”
