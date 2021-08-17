Niagara Falls that once was
Thomas Paul Asklar
Thomas Paul Asklar of Lewiston paints realistic images of a Niagara Falls that once was, for example an image of the Jenss Building on Main Street.
“I am a Niagara Falls guy,” he said. “I grew up there and it will always be part of me.”
One painting he hasn’t done yet is still coming.
“I want to do Firth’s next because it’s their 75th anniversary.”
Funny for a cause
Tommy Gerbasi
He’s current club secretary for the Lewiston/Niagara-on-the-Lake Rotary and has been a Rotary member for 50 years. He was selling hot dogs to benefit Mount St. Mary’s Hospital's maternity ward. For the retired pediatrician it is performance art with a side of humor, wearing a hot dog hat and bringing good cheer.
“We got your hot dogs. They are rich in cholesterol and saturated fat. Extra saturated fat," he said. "We got soda pop too, or if you want to be extra unhealthy, we got diet soda pop!”
Gerbasi was obviously having a good time.
“I am LaSalle’s finest,” he said of his last name. “There used to be a lot of us but I’m the last one left."
