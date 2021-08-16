The legend of the bead bag
Barb Thomas
Christin Kilgore was Barb Thomas’s favorite aunt. Thomas, a member of the Tuscarora nation, loved her aunt so much she named her daughter Christine in her honor.
“When my aunt died, I inherited her bead bag,” Thomas said. “Every single piece I make, I think of my aunt every time I create a piece. I was told, 'If you can bead, you will never starve.' ”
She was selling small, intricately beaded birds for $35 each.
“This is the first show I’ve ever done,” she said.
In fact, it was her daughter Christine who convinced her to bring her art to the Haudenosaunee Market.
An Alaska perspective
Andrea Newman
Andrea Newman lives in Holley and teaches communications at a couple different community colleges.
She will do about eight shows this year and was happy to be showing her work for the first time while wearing a special, paint-splattered apron.
“I was helping a friend. She was closing on a house,” Newman said. “She was going to throw it away. It was so soft and beautiful, but that was 15 years ago. Here it is.”
Newman said three years ago she traveled to Alaska.
“I came back from there and then this happened,” she said, gesturing at her art-filled book. "The floodgates opened and I never stopped.”
One smallish image is a painting of her daughter, holding a flower she had uprooted rather than picking just the flower. She had been reading a book of knowledge and the symbolism is to think of things from whatever perspective comes in a given moment even if that means pushing the envelope, coloring outside the lines or taking a different perspective.
Newman loves to paint people from behind. The idea, symbolically, is to show what people see, rather than focusing on the individual.
