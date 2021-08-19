Upcycling metal into whimsy
Matt Retzlaff
The metal artist from Amherst welds whimsical sculptures from mostly found metal.
For example, owls made from recycled shovels and machinery parts. He also had a fantastic bison he was selling for $4,900.
“It took 120 hours to make it from reclaimed steel,” he said. “I see it in a winery or a brewery or someplace like that.”
His wife Valarie was there helping him.
“He does the art,” she said, “I do everything else.”
A friend present at the booth is consistently in awe of Retzlaff’s creations.
“He amazes me,” she said. “You see a pile of junk and somehow he sees a work of art.”
Then the cat turned
Jim Neiss
At the Niagara Gazette, Jim Neiss of Cambria is a bit of a legend.
One day stands out. It made it onto his business card.
“I’ve been photographing Niagara Falls for 35 years,” Neiss said. “The day I got the Maid of the Mist coming out of the mist, that was a banner day.”
Another Neiss photo turns head is the simplicity of it’s dramatic image, a white cat on railroad tracks.
“I was driving through DeVeaux with my camera on my car seat when I saw that cat on a rail,” Neiss says. “I put my window down and made a noise to get his attention, snap snap, two images, he turned around to look at me and there it is.”
