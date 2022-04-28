LOCKPORT — The Kenan House Gallery will host its first in-person opening reception in two years on Sunday for the Extraordinary Forms: Fiber exhibition.
Curated by Dr. Gerald Mead, Extraordinary Forms: Fiber includes the works of eight artists: Jozef Bajus, Nancy Belfer, Véronique Côté, Jack Edson, Leanne Goldblatt, Ani Hoover, Barbara Murak and Kurt Treeby.
“For this exhibition, I have narrowed the focus to eight accomplished Western New York artists who work with fiber in some way in their practice,” Mead said. “It includes artists who are utilizing traditional fiber design methods such as quilt making, appliqué, crocheting, weaving or embroidery, as well as those whose consideration of fiber is much broader and might even be considered unconventional.”
Extraordinary Forms is a periodic exhibition series begun in 2007 to showcase exceptional work in craft media. One of Ani Hoover’s featured works, The Ball, is a large-scale ball of yarn that weighs close to 100 pounds.
“I’ve taken rather ‘ordinary’ forms — a yarn ball, a crochet granny square and a piece of string — but I’ve upsized them. I made them bigger to illustrate the importance of the forms in my psyche,” Hoover said. “They are homages to my maternal grandmother, Blanche E. Pennebaker, who was an expert crocheter.”
The opening reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Kenan House Gallery in Lockport. The exhibition will continue through June 12. For more information go to: www.kenancenter.org.
