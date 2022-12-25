What does it mean to be a good man and how does ones childhood affect the adult they become?
That is something local author and Canisius College professor Eric Gansworth explores in his latest novel, ”My Good Man,” which takes place in Niagara County and, like many of his other works, deals with what life growing up on a reservation is like.
The novel centers on young reporter Brian Waterson, the only Indigenous reporter at the Niagara Cascade newspaper who is stuck writing stories about the Tuscarora Reservation, where he grew up. When the brother of his mother’s late boyfriend ends up assaulted and left on the side of the road on the reservation, Brian has to pick up the threads of the life he had abandoned.
This is the 13th book Gansworth has written, and latest young adult novel. He said he initially wrote primarily for adults, but over the past nine years he shifted toward writing for younger people. He also writes poetry, dramas and creates his own visual art.
“It’s closer to a coming-of-age novel,” Gansworth said. “When I was a young person, I was not sure if there were many young adult novels. I read novels for adults that featured young people, which is kind of what I’m doing.”
Having grown up on the Tuscarora Reservation himself, Gansworth said that experience has influenced everything he has written, with much of his work exploring what growing up in such a community means. Early on in his writing career, he made the decision that his characters were all going to live in a fictionalized version of that reservation.
“I have a lifetime of stories to tell all about the interesting people who contributed to my growing up years,” Gansworth said.
While the novel also explores the responsibility a reporter has for reporting on a community, the story is structured around various people in the Tuscarora community who, by the nature of the place and culture, get involved with group child rearing and influencing.
While Gansworth described his books as usually taking more than two years to write, “My Good Man” took over a decade to complete with numerous rewrites and working on it between other novels. It started out as a 12-page long short story about a young kid who ends up with a father figure he did not intend to have, but still changes his life. He gradually wrote some more short stories about the same character involved with other members of that community.
“It seemed like, there’s more here,” Gansworth said. “I wanted to explore that life.”
Gansworth called this book unusual for him because it is equal parts about the main character’s young life and professional life, as writers tend to focus on one or the other.
“Because I’m trying to straddle both things, the way a young life influences the way you become an adult, it’s difficult to finesse,” Gansworth said.
Along with taking place in a fictionalized Niagara County circa the early 1990s, there are plenty of familiar landmarks residents are familiar with, including Love Canal and the Summit Mall. Featuring local iconography and history is nothing new to Gansworth, as one of his previous books, “If I Ever Get Out of Here,” features the Blizzard of ’77.
While Gansworth also teaches creative writing at Canisius College, he considers himself committed to the pleasure of the work, spending a lot of time when not at work or preparing for classes either writing or painting.
“It means not doing a lot of other things,” Gansworth said.
Even as this latest book was just released in November, Gansworth has a deadline for his next novel he is working toward, planning for a spring 2024 release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.