Dr. Glenda R. Rose and Dr. Thomas G. Barba of Rose Chiropractic, P.C. in Lewiston will be sponsoring the 33rd annual “Doctors with a Heart Day” for their patients from 9 a.m. to noon to Saturday, Feb. 11.
Non-perishable food items will be collected to benefit the Niagara Community Action Program (NiaCAP) food pantry in exchange for chiropractic services.
The public is welcome to participate the week before and the week after the event: Feb. 6 through 17. For a bag of non-perishable food you will receive a chiropractic exam or Nutrition Response Testing analysis to find out how you can improve your health naturally. A limited number of appointments are available.
Rose Chiropractic, P.C. is located at 435 Ridge St., in Lewiston. Call 716-754-9039 to participate and help a neighbor in need. Public donations are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.