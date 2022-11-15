SANBORN — Officer safety and self-defense training were provided recently in the Security and Law Enforcement program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center. The training was led by two Niagara Falls-based U.S. Army recruiting officers, Staff Sgt. Stephen Rohe and Private Isiah Wilczek.
The recruiting officers are members of the Security and Law Enforcement program advisory committee. As such, “they provide the program up-to-date information, tactics and techniques used in the law enforcement field,” teacher Jess Traver said.
The SLE program advisory committee has 12 members drawn from local police agencies, federal agencies in Niagara County, local leaders and private security companies and businesses.
Throughout the year SLE students learn skills and achieve certifications from all branches of the military and with program-partner local law enforcement agencies. This includes a self-defense certification, officer safety training and defensive tactics.
“One of the major goals of the program is to expose students to the reality of law enforcement and the physical requirements of the job. This introduction familiarizes the students with basic skills taught in the academy and in military basic training, helping them make career decisions and prepared for success,” Traver said.
