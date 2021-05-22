DEC launches its I Bird NY challenge

Two of these are not like the others — most Western New Yorkers are familiar with the geese and gulls, but not this bookend pair of Capsian terns hanging out at Gratwich Riverside Park in North Tonawanda. The birds were identified with help from members of the Buffalo-Niagara Birding group on Facebook where it was pointed out that they are common on the great lakes and that several years ago a breeding colony established itself on a sandbar in Buffalo Harbor.