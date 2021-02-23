Dairy princess pioneer charts unique course

New York’s first Black dairy princess is changing the face of upstate agriculture.
New York State Dairy Princess Shelby Benjamin said she plans to use her crown to modernize the dairy industry’s image and illustrate how it fits with 21st-century values.
“I love talking to people, answering questions and getting out there, so this was perfect,” Benjamin said. “Every farm has a different story. One thing I’d like to do is tell each farmer’s story all throughout New York.”
“Because I grew up on the consumer side, I can put it in terms and tell the story in a way that is more friendly to the consumer,” said Benjamin, a Norwich native who, unlike most dairy princesses before her, did not grow up on a farm.
“For the dairy world, I think it’s good that I represent a whole other demographic,” Benjamin said. “I hope that when people see someone that looks like me in a higher role that they’ll feel more connected. It’s not that I stand out, it’s that I don’t fit the mold.”
“I may not look like your typical farmer and I didn’t grow up on a farm, but I’m hoping to show that the dairy industry is open to learn and grow,” she continued. “I grew up in a town where there’s not a lot of people that look like me, but I’ve never had any interactions in the dairy world where people asked why I was here.”
Benjamin, who spent more than half her life showing horses, said she showed her first heifer six years ago and “just fell in love.”
“She is a genuinely nice, helpful, friendly young lady,” said Deborah Brown-Moon, owner of Hidden Pond Stables in Norwich, where Benjamin began taking riding lessons at age 3. “She has a bright future!”
Benjamin was crowned Chenango County Dairy Princess in the spring and competed against the cream of the crop from 10 other counties and took the state title in a virtual ceremony in Syracuse last week.
At 22, Benjamin was older than many of her fellow county dairy princesses, a role typically held by teenagers.
“They grew up on farms, so they’re a little more of a traditional dairy princess,” Benjamin said. “I didn’t, so that’s why I got a later start.”
Benjamin said she spent years preparing for the competition, brushing up on dairy product knowledge and honing her interview and public presentation skills — all requirements of the dairy princess pageant process.
Benjamin wrote her speech about the limited availability of chocolate milk on SUNY campuses. A 2020 graduate of SUNY Oneonta, Benjamin played forward on the women’s basketball team and said she always sought chocolate milk as a post-workout recovery drink and was frustrated when she couldn’t find it on campus.
“If I don’t recover quickly, I’m kind of dead to the world for two to three hours, and that’s crucial time for a student athlete, when you have to plan out your every hour,” Benjamin said. “The chocolate milk definitely helped keep me going and not have to have a nap. It helped me stay on schedule.”
“When a student finds their passion, you can just tell,” said SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball coach Daphne Thompson. “When you ask Shelby about her cows, she just lights up. This is something I know has resonated with her for a long time.”
Because of the pandemic, the pageant process involved fewer informal interactions with the judges that Benjamin said she would have excelled in.
“The judges usually eat with us — breakfast, lunch and dinner — but because we couldn’t do that, the interview was a little more weighted,” Benjamin said. “That was a little more intimidating because I had to make sure I really got ‘me’ across. Obviously I wanted to win the state pageant for myself, but I also wanted to win it for the county and everyone that helped me through it.”
Guiding her through the process was Sheila Marshman, a member of the New York State Dairy Promotion Advisory Board and part of the sixth generation of ownership of Tiger Lily Holsteins in Oxford.
“Shelby really has a unique story to tell the consumer,” Marshman said. “We’re very much looking forward to spending the year promoting the industry all throughout New York state.”
Benjamin, who was acquainted with the Marshmans through their work on the local 4-H circuit, said Sheila Marshman approached her two or three years ago and suggested she pursue the crown.
The Marshmans sponsored Benjamin’s dairy princess application, helping her to fulfill some of the practical requirements she otherwise lacked.
Benjamin, who grew up in the city of Norwich, said she never lived on a farm and only owns six cows. The dairy princess competition requires its potential princesses to own at least 20 head and ship milk from their operation.
The Marshman family farm, in business since 1856, is home to about 800 head and sells its milk locally through the Dairy Farmers of America cooperative.
“Every day, you can learn something new in this industry,” Benjamin said. “I think that’s one of the best things — that it’s always evolving, you’re always learning new things. I just want to tell the farmers’ stories to the world and answer any questions consumers have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.