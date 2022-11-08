Niagara County Community College’s Office of Workforce Development will present a community education speaker series beginning Wednesday. The classes take place on the NCCC Sanborn campus, the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, and there is even a remote option.
All presentations are $10 per ticket, and tickets are available for purchase online: www.niagaracc.suny.edu/wd/community-academy/ or by calling Maryjo Erway at 716-614-6472. Group pricing is available.
The schedule, all times are 6 to 8 p.m.:
• WEDNESDAY — Learn from Chef Emily Lonigan how to maximize flavor and nutrients while reducing the time you spend washing dishes. Eating Healthy: Sheet Pan Meals for your Family; a cooking demonstration at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.
• NOV. 16 — If you are feeling mentally or physically depleted, take advantage of the lifestyle habits shared by pharmacist Dr. Kalpesh Desai in the virtual class “Good Lifestyle Habits to Improve your Overall Health.” He will discuss ways to keep your mind active to decrease dementia, improve your diet and sleep routine, reduce depression and anxiety, and quit smoking.
• NOV. 30 — A class titled “Cryptocurrency and Its Impact on Industry” will be offered at the NCCC Sanborn campus. You can learn from an expert what cryptocurrency is and how it operates within the modern industry. The presenter has built and operated an industrial-scale bitcoin mining facility and intimately understands how it touches everyday life. Also, learn the basics of investing.
• DEC. 7 — NCCC Professor of World Languages Bridget Beilein presents her best travel hacks and tips from must-know travel basics to navigate ethnic cuisine and language, and even jetlag! Her class, “Basic Travel Hacks and Tips on How to Use Social Media to Help Plan your Next Trip will be offered on the NCCC Sanborn campus. She will share how to turn a trip into a joyous adventure and experience!
• DEC. 14 — Tara Hahn, NYS Delegate of the American Beekeeping Federation and owner of Hahn’s Honeybee Haven, will present fun facts about bees, hive management, honey benefits, and how we can help save the bees in her class titled “Bee Facts and Fun: My Experience in Beekeeping and DIY Bee Projects.” This class takes place on the NCCC Sanborn campus.
For more information and to register for classes, please visit the NCCC Workforce Development website: https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/wd/community-academy/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.