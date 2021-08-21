The US&J was given a peek at the work of five artists, each with their own paths and products, but bonded together by space and time to spend their formative years together at Lockport High School as the class of ’71.
The class reunion being held today combines the community spirit and also highlights the talent of their alumni.
Sheila Simons of the reunion committee said the class had always known how talented their artists were.
“I was talking to Jeff Crofts, one of the artists,” Simons said. “I said, ‘Get everybody together and see if you can pull this art show off during our reunion,’ because I just thought it would be a nice highlight.”
Ken Haaks and Jeff Watkins talked about their high school experiences.
“More sports, really, (than art),” Watkins said.
“Jeff and I ran together for years in high school,” Haak said. “Jeff was an artist all his life.”
“Some of us were in art class together,” Watkins replied. “Jeff (Crofts) became an art teacher. Angelo is an abstract artist also. Some of us were in art. It’s changed a lot (for kids today). There’s a lot more graphic design, but once you find something you like, just stick it out. Find out what trades work for you.”
Haaks said he picked up photography as something to do after retirement. Watkins said his own work is a lot of landscapes. A painter by trade, he started in the sign business after high school.
“I apprenticed as a sign painter,” he said. “But I always kept my art to myself until I could show it. … It’s just a process, you stay with it.”
Crofts, a retired art teacher in Attica, has been around the world on trips with his wife. He’s pretty traditional, he said.
“What you see is what you get with me,” Crofts said. “With him, it’s what he sees is what you get. This guy here, Lloyd (Hughes) he’s am metal smith. I think it was his great-grandfather who did all the scroll work on the gates to the library downtown, so he’s got a history. … And this guy, Angelo (Nicholas DeFilippo), he does abstract and he’s under contract for the gallery of New York City!”
DeFilippo talked about his history.
“I was eight years old when I started,” DeFilippo said. “I took private lessons from when I was eight to when I left Lockport. (My parents) they were very supportive. My dad had a little bit of talent. Back then I was a portrait painter and I was pretty damn good at it. Then I fell into the abstract stuff, but a lot of my things have a human element to it.”
“What keeps me going? I have dead periods,” he said. “There’ s periods in my life where I didn’t paint for five years, even longer, and then something will trigger, and I’ll be driving down the road and see something, and I need to paint that! For the past 30 years I’ve been pretty consistent. I’m a painter. My wife had a business and I work for her.”
Hughes said after high school he went to college for totally different subjects, but then something gravitated him back to his family’s trade.
“What do I remember from high school?” he asked and laughed. “All these people. People we’ve remained friends with all these years.”
The Lockport Senior High School class of 1971's art show and sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today in the Taylor Theater meeting room on the Kenan Center campus.
