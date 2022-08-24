A temporary art installation titled “C’est pas la, c’est par la,” (It’s not that way, it’s this way! in French) will be set up at Artpark Thursday and Friday. It will be open at 9 p.m. both nights and take place in the Gene Davis Painting Lot.
The piece is described as a communal exercise in reconstruction and deconstruction as audience participants take part. Poles are set up where rope is tangled up and the artist, Juhyung Lee, offers the end of a rope to the audience where they get to untangle it. They take strands and pass them over one another like a spider’s web.
“It becomes a meditative version of twister,” said. Artpark President Sonia Kozlova Clark. “Everyone’s untangling the rope together while walking silently.”
The untangling is estimated to take about an hour to complete, after which all the rope ends up in small balls. Those will be placed on the ground with Lee setting them on fire.
According to Clark, Lee, a Korean-born artist now based in France, got the inspiration from his experience of student uprisings in Seoul which turned violent. He wanted to do something where he would work a crowd, but turn them to doing something peaceful.
“It’s an art performance by the audience themselves,” Clark described it.
The installation has been touring the world for a number of years now, with Clark saying she saw this happen at a festival in Spain and thought this would be a project that belongs in Artpark.
Friday’s event will take place after the Lewiston Jazz Festival’s performances for the day, so those attending are welcome to come to Artpark afterward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.