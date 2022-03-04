BSA artist talks slated for Sundays

Artists featured in The Buffalo Society of Artists’ (BSA) Spring Exhibition at the Kenan House Gallery in Lockport will offer free artist talks on the next two Sundays.
The artist collective, which is celebrating 130 years in 2022, has more than 40 artists included in the current exhibition.
Here is the schedule of artist talks.
• Sunday, 2:30 p.m.: Barbara Murak, fiber; Patty Wurster, oil painting; Mike Owczarzcak, sculpture and painting; Beverly DiPalma, watercolor; Brian Porter, drawing.
• March 13, 2:30 p.m.: Barbara Hart, oil painting portraits; John Hafey, photography; Andrea Tasevski, pastel; Mike Cancilla, drawing and painting; Susan Pals, acrylic painting.
Kenan House Gallery, 433 Locust St., Lockport, is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. BSA Spring Exhibition continues through March 27. There’s no admission fee but donations are accepted. For more information, go to: www.bsacalls.com.
