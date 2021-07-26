BOCES teacher named most influential

Security and Law Enforcement teacher Amber Croff had the pleasure of going to Niagara Wheatfield High School to attend a celebration where she was named as being a very influential and important person.
LeeAnnMarie Scricco, a member of the Varsity Lacrosse team, had an opportunity to recognize one faculty member who had a tremendously positive influence on them, she chose Mrs. Croff. LeeAnnMarie took the Security and Law Enforcement program at the Niagara Career and Technical Educaiton Center.
During her speech LeeAnnMarie stated that Mrs. Croff taught her life lessons, was always someone that was there for her, exposed her to all careers in law enforcement and helped her become a better person. The last thing she said was, “I couldn’t have done it without you Mrs. Croff.”
Croff says, “This is where a lot of students get it wrong. I can’t do my job without students like her. She is motivated, determined and bound to succeed. I am proud to have been able to be her instructor. As a teacher I truly live by the phrase that if a teacher puts relationships first they don’t have students for one year, they have students who view them as their teachers for life. I hope to have many more students like LeeAnnMarie that I am able to help through the crazy journey of life. Congrats LeeAnnMarie I am so proud of you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.