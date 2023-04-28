Orleans/Niagara BOCES loves hearing what their graduates are doing once they leave their programs. EMS teacher Sara McCartin recently shared that one of her graduates, Sajah Hussein, was selected to take part in a New York State Education Department (NYSED) webinar.
The 2022 North Tonawanda graduate is currently enrolled at Niagara County Community College in the Registered Nurse Degree Program. She was asked to take part in one of NYSED PLAN (Performance-Based Learning and Assessment Networks) webinars, which featured a diverse panel of New York state high school students and recent high school graduates sharing their experiences learning in schools and programs implementing performance-based learning and assessment.
Performance-based learning is an approach to teaching and learning that emphasizes students being able to do or perform specific skills as a result of instruction. In this framework, students demonstrate the ability to apply or use knowledge, rather than simply knowing the information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.