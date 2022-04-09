Have you heard about the new avian flu? The one that affects chickens, turkeys, ducks and other farm or backyard fowl? Does it surprise you that when flocks are infected, they are all quarantined and then depopulated?
This fast-spreading disease is carried by wild birds. Although many of them do not seem to be affected, they are carriers. It is found in their droppings. A domestic bird comes in contact with that and is quickly infected. Out of the blue, or so it appears, birds start dying. This is a time when having poultry free range or out in the open is not a best practice.
There are other symptoms: lack of energy, decrease in egg production, signs of a cold. The most dramatic, though, is the increase in bird deaths.
A farmer who notices these symptoms will quickly call their local veterinarian or the state vet. The birds are quarantined and blood work is taken. Quarantine in this case extends to any people who come in contact with the birds. Basically, only those who have had previous contact are allowed on the farm. If there's a positive result, the entire flock is eliminated. Any other local flocks are then tested as well.
One of the recent directives is that no poultry can be exhibited at any fairs. This is to prevent the disease from spreading between flocks. What this means, also, is that no domestic birds are safe. It doesn’t matter if you have a commercial flock or four backyard birds.
There are steps farmers can take to protect their flock. In fact, having a biosecurity plan is helpful to prevent the spread. Steps include: Keep each lot of birds separate; clean and disinfect poultry houses between flocks; prevent contact between wild and domesticated birds, including through the water supply; make sure only essential workers are near the birds and they have clean clothing and disinfection sites; and clean and disinfect all vehicles entering and leaving the property. There are many more specific recommendations, but those are the high points of a plan.
A frequently asked question is “Are the poultry and egg products safe to eat?” Advises the New York State Department of Health:
“There is no evidence that properly cooked poultry or eggs can be a source of infection from avian influenza. The poultry industry uses stringent surveillance for avian influenza, and outbreaks are quickly detected and controlled before infected products enter the food supply.
"Because other common diseases such as Salmonella infection can be spread by eating undercooked poultry or eggs, always cook them thoroughly. Wash your hands with soap and hot water after touching any raw meat. Make sure to clean cutting boards and counters used for food preparation immediately after use to prevent cross contamination with other foods.”
As a result of this avian flu, a number of flocks in New York state have been eliminated. The U.S. Department of Agriculture website has a long list of locations throughout the United States where these same drastic methods have been used.
If you or someone you know has a small flock of birds, please take all the steps possible to protect them. If you want more guidance, contact your local veterinarian. The New York State veterinarians can be contacted through the New York State Ag and Markets website. Working together, we can overcome this latest challenge for New York agriculture.
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from. Email margo@marjimmanor.com or call 716-778-7001.
