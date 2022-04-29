MIDDLEPORT — Royalton-Hartland High School was visited by young-adult fiction writer Bree Barton on Friday as an event to promote Independent Bookstore Day today.
“Independent bookstores are the best,” said Barton in an interview. “The big chains do it for profit, but the indie-stores do it for love.”
Barton, who lives in Ithaca, spoke to Roy-Hart middle and high school students for an hour talking about her life experiences leading her to becoming a professional writer, as well as coping with depression when growing up.
Barton has written the fantasy “Heart of Thorns” trilogy which had its first book published in 2018. She has recently published a new book titled “Zia Saves the World,” which is about a girl who acquires a magic dictionary that allows her to remove words from existence, along with everything that word means. Barton discussed during the event how the book handles themes of managing depression, reminiscent of her own experiences as a kid.
The event was organized by Roy-Hart Middle School Librarian Casey Spark, and Julie Berry, who is also an author, as well as the owner of Author’s Note Bookstore in Medina.
“Getting kids excited about reading is my number one thing.” said Spark after the event. “I just love getting books into kids' hands, getting them to use their imagination, and to be able to use that imagination and creativity as a tool to overcome obstacles that they have growing up.”
Berry opened Author’s Note Bookstore last year, and said that she hopes that events like the ones being done at her store will be able to bring together regional authors more often.
“We hope to be doing this a lot,” said Berry. “That’s a big part of our vision at Author's Note, that it will be able to bring authors to this area.”
Berry also said that while there are much more convenient ways to get books these days, nothing compares to actually pursuing a bookstore yourself.
“There’s no substitute for being able to walk in, and experience it all, touch it, read a page or two, ask someone for their opinion, or as we saw today, get to actually meet the author who inspires us with their enthusiasm for it.” said Berry in an interview.
Barton along with several other authors are visiting Author’s Note Bookstore in Medina today to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day.
“It’s not just about books, it’s also about supporting each other and creating this community that’s curious and eager to explore,” said Barton. “I think it’s important that we support them because they really are the hearts of the community in a lot of ways.”
Other authors who will be at Author’s Note Bookstore on Saturday with Berry and Barton, will be Kate Karyus Quinn, Dee Romito, Keely Hutton, and Ammi-Joan Paquette.
