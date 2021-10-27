With funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Debris Program, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has commissioned two permanent art installations depicting the challenges to our local waterways from plastic pollution.
“Plastic is by far the largest amount of trash pollution we find during our cleanups of both the shorelines and in local waters,” explained Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director Jill Jedlicka. “Plastic objects in our waterways pose threats to wildlife and can also release chemicals into the water as they breakdown, which in turn then act like sponges for other toxins to adhere to. .More attention is needed to this growing threat, and we are thrilled to partner with these talented artists to commission these two works of art to help us raise awareness and take action.”
"An Unnatural Diet" – an art installation by artist Alexis Oltmer is open for permanent exhibition at the Aquarium of Niagara. The piece features depictions of several local or Great Lakes fish created out of plastic pollution trash from local freshwater sources and sealed in resin.
“An Unnatural Diet highlights the reality of freshwater plastic pollution in our local ecosystems. The plastic pollution seen in the walleye, rainbow smelt, and phytoplankton were collected by the artist from Lake Erie, and by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper from the Niagara River, the interpretive sign next to the piece states.
“Making art with freshwater plastic pollution has been an exciting process which has left me with many questions regarding the origin story of the products turned pollution,” explained artist Oltmer. “The life cycle of each pollution object began with an idea, created through design, supply chains, approval processes, production, advertising then put onto shelfs and brought into our lives via consumption. There is a human aspect behind the pollution, that I enjoy capturing visually and physically as “time capsules”, relics of the capitalocene, industry and consumption. By creating art with these objects, I question the “original use” of these plastic pollution objects and create a new narrative which swifts the conversation that questions the capitalocene, demands corporate responsibility and encourages community action.”
The second art piece commissioned is "Muskellunge of Plastic" by artist Elizabeth Leader. Created by a variety of colorful plastic trash pieces collected by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper staff and volunteers during the Shoreline Sweeps of local waterways this year, it is now on permanent exhibition in the Diversity of Life Exhibit at The Buffalo Zoo.
Using acrylics to paint a roadmap image of a Great Lakes native Muskellunge fish, Leader then assembled the salvage plastic pieces like a jigsaw puzzle over the painting, creating bright, colorful and three-dimensional object that depicts how dangerously well plastic holds up as it accumulates over time in our waterways.
“Fresh water is the most valuable resource on the planet,” Leader said. “People around the world, including scientists, environmentalists, businesses and governments all compete to both control and protect it. Artists have a unique role in raising awareness of water’s vulnerability since a direct visualization of a problem can be comprehended faster than words or numbers.”
For more information on the project, visit www.bnwaterkeeper.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.