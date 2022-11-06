Stryker the harbor seal at the Aquarium of Niagara is predicting a frigid winter for Western New York.
For the third year in a row, the Aquarium of Niagara teamed up with NOCO to deliver the winter weather outlook. Stryker has gone two-for-two in his weather predictions, with Western New York experiencing a milder, cold winter in 2020 and a frigid one last year.
City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino also declared it Stryker Predicts Winter Day in the Cataract City.
The Aquarium’s rescued seals spend Western New York winters in their outdoor habitat where they naturally adapt to all kinds of weather conditions.
Third-graders from Harry F. Abate Elementary School also joined in on the fun, cheering Stryker on as he made this year’s prediction.
