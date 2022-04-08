A hidden piece of heaven just north of the escarpment near Burmaster Park is getting a new owner: the Town of Lewiston.
Camp Stonehaven had an address listed in Pekin, even if the hamlet was within the town of Lewiston. The camp is owned by the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America, which is under contract to sell it to the town for $675,000 as part of the council’s effort to settle its portion of the national scout bankruptcy case.
It’s a hidden, tranquil place off Albright Road with three cabins and multiple leantos as well as picnic shelters.
I remember spending time there with both my sons as part of Boy Scouts, for general campouts, cold weather training and an Order of the Arrow (OA) ordeal. OA is a sort of honor society for scouting pulling together youth from different troops and focusing on rituals, service and good deeds. The ordeal is a two-day induction.
One OA ordeal was particularly memorable. A young man, the mini-me of an entrepreneur who would become famous and then infamous as a politician, was part of a crew filling holes in the gravel road. That young man did nothing, ever, without the approval of the greatest helicopter parent ever. On this day, dad was not around. Someone in the crew of about six or so boys kicked up a field mouse from the gravel pile. It got wounded. I didn’t see what happened. All but one boy lost interest — the politician’s kid. Character is what is revealed when you think no one is watching. As soon as the other boys turned their backs, he went over, scooped up the wounded rodent with a pile of leaves, and carried him to a brushy spot to at least give him a chance. I reached the conclusion that boy was really OK no matter how insufferable dear old dad was or what scandal was in their future.
Another experience was cold weather training, which teaches life skills about which most people never think. For example, if the temperature goes below 55 Fahrenheit, you are cold weather camping. Understand, you dehydrate faster in the cold than in the heat. Your mother was right, wear a hat because most heat escapes from your head. And finally, cotton kills.
Say what?
Yeah, really. Be on a cold, snowy campout. Look at that 11-year-old, shivering, having a miserable time. Take him inside the cabin. Check him out. Ten out of 10 times, you'll find cotton gym socks in his boots. You are going to give him wool socks, which you will likely never see again, because you brought three pairs and expected this.
During cold weather training, we reviewed 10 essentials that everyone should have for hiking. Here’s my version (others might differ): 1) Water. 2) Water purification tablets. 2) A knife or multi tool. 3) Matches, a lighter and paraffin fire starters. 4) Raingear. 5) A warm hat. 6) Spare socks. 7) Trail food. 8) A small first aid kit. 9) A map and compass. 10) A headlamp or flashlight. 11) If it’s going to be a longer hike, an ultralight tarp and some line to make shelter.
Today, Camp Stonehaven sits mostly vacant, the gate padlocked. Hawks soar above. Coltsfoot blooms dandelion-like, the first flower of spring. Pileated woodpeckers call from the trees. It is, in a word, tranquil.
Lewiston Supervisor Steve Broderick said he was out of town but offered a brief statement about the town's acquisition of the camp.
“The intention of the town is to make it open to the public in the form of a nature preserve, similar to the Town of Lockport’s two preserves. There would be walking paths, conservation signs and possibly a fishing area.
“There is not a plan at this time to continue with overnight camping. The town does not close on the property until mid July in order to allow us to obtain grants to help with the purchase, so any long term planning will probably not occur until after.
“The town board saw this as an opportunity to obtain a beautiful piece of property, that’s really never been open to the public, and make it a place for people to enjoy in perpetuity.”
I hope they find some way to leave a couple of shelters standing as well as a couple of the buildings. If liability is an issue, they can be securely locked up and alarmed. There is a nature center in Clarence that is set up similarly and is seldom used. Hopefully Lewiston can find a better plan so new generations of youths can take full advantage.
