Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.