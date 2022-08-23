One of the newest members of the Aquarium of Niagara’s Humboldt penguin colony needs a name and through Sunday, members of the public can submit a name for consideration with a $23 donation to the aquarium.
The male chick, who hatched at the aquarium in April, is the 23rd chick reared at the aquarium since the colony was established in 1978. He is the offspring of PJ, Jr. and Blanca, who parented Smitty and Jules in 2020, and another male chick this April, who has been named P.T. by a generous donor who made a substantial gift towards the Aquarium’s 2018 renovation of its penguin habitat.
Parents PJ, Jr. and Blanca came to the Aquarium in 2019 from the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, W.A. as part of Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) for Humboldt penguins, which are designated as vulnerable to extinction on the ICUN’s Red List of Threatened Species. Through the SSP, the Aquarium works with other AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums to match genetically strong penguins and ensure a thriving, sustainable penguin population under human care.
As a non-profit organization, the aquarium relies on the support of its constituents to offset the costs associated with providing high-quality animal care. By donating $23 and submitting a name suggestion for the youngest Humboldt penguin, participants can make a direct contribution toward the wellbeing of their favorite animals while also getting a chance to leave a lasting legacy within Humboldt penguin colony.
“The aquarium loves to make connections with our community through our animal ambassadors,” said Aquarium of Niagara President & CEO Gary Siddall, “this naming opportunity is a great way for the public to directly engage with our Humboldt penguins and support the Aquarium’s work toward making a difference for their counterparts in the wild.”
Name submissions can be made via this online form and will be accepted through Sunday. The Aquarium’s animal care team will then select three finalist names for a public vote. That public vote will go live on Sept. 2, and the winning name will be announced on Sept. 9.
The chick is currently on exhibit at Penguin Coast and can be identified by the pink band on his right wing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.