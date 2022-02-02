A new place of worship

LOCKPORT — Pastor Steven O’Mara of the Fig Tree Fellowship said that his “heart” is with helping those struggling with addiction. Many churches in the area are doing great things, O’Mara said, and many have meetings for Narcotics Anonymous on their grounds, but the Fig Tree Fellowship is a church solely concerned with the addict and that’s hard to find.
With his wife, Angela and their 3-year old son, Gideon, O’Mara presented the new space for his non-denomination Christian church at the Lockview Plaza at 21 Main St.
The fellowship had formerly been located at 50 Locust St. That location was too small, O’Mara said, especially with COVID-19 era social distancing in place. He said the new space could hold more than 45 people even socially distanced.
The CBD store next door was also not the greatest thing for individuals trying to get clean.
“As much as I don’t like it, I can’t fault them for trying to make a business,” O’Marra said. “But that’s a problem for us when we’re trying to help people with that problem. Being next door to them, it just doesn’t work.”
Currently, the Fig Tree Fellowships new location is an empty room. It needs to be painted and decorations need to be put up, but it is essentially ready to help those in need. O’Mara said that the church holds one Narcotics Anonymous meeting every Tuesday at 7 p.m., as well as a Thursday night “Men in Recovery” group at 7:30 p.m. Also during that meeting is a “Women’s meeting” at the same time, which is a Bible study group. On Sunday there is a 10 a.m. regular service and a children’s meeting, as well.
O’Mara also noted that there is a counseling program.
“It’s available all the time based on someone’s need,” he said
Angela O’Mara serves as the Spiritual Growth and Ministry Development pastor.
“She’s not a preaching pastor. Her role is to empower people to fill the roles they should be filling,” O’Mara said. “She’s the one to encourage if you have a gift in ministry to encourage and give the direction and coach you along that way. That’s her primary responsibility.”
It’s not always easy for the Fig Tree Fellowship, the two pastors often field late night phone calls.
“I feel like that’s the role of both of us!” Angela O’Mara said. “I really do feel like everybody should be growing no matter what stage they are. That’s why I say spiritual growth and ministry development, because NA’s a ministry whether they want to call themselves that or not, and so, I like to give opportunities to ministries. Try it. If it doesn’t work it doesn’t work.”
O’Mara explained the story behind the Fig Tree Fellowship’s name.
“It has two stories,” he said. “Biblically the fig tree means prosperity. We are not a prosperity church, but in Jewish culture, the fig tree represented prosperity. We’d say a car in every driveway, they would say a fig tree and a grape vine in every vineyard. …”
“For me it was the story of Nathaniel, who was James’s brother,” he said.
James was an early follower of Jesus’s cousin, John the Baptist, then began to follow Jesus. They went to James’s home village and James brought out Nathaniel.
“Nathaniel goes to Jesus like we would with our brothers,” O’Mara said. “ ‘Really? You’re following another stupid guy! I’m going to prove to you this guy is just ….’ He just has this attitude about Jesus!”
O’Mara continued the story saying that Jesus told Nathaniel he knew him, and Nathaniel asked how?
“He said, ‘Before you came, I knew you. I saw you underneath the fig tree.’,” O’Mara said. “It was at that moment that Nathaniel says, ‘You’re the Messiah!’ “
The context of this story is never known, but for O’Mara it means that everyone comes to Jesus in a different way. His goal is to see everyone come to Jesus.
For some people there’s a certain way to come to God, O’Mara said, there’s many steps.
“For others, it’s ‘I need to stop getting high. I need Jesus.’,” he said. “And that’s enough. They’re going to see greater miracles… but that’s enough, knowing I need Jesus is enough. So 'fig tree' is that story.”
The first NA meeting at the new location will be Tuesday, March 1 and a special prayer night is planned for the following day at 7 p.m.
More information can be found at figtreefellowship.org.
