Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.